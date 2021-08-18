New Mexico charts transition for unemployment benefits

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has rebuilt its unemployment trust fund to its pre-pandemic level thanks to federal relief money. Enrollment has tapered off in the payment program for people who lost their jobs. The state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits is briefing a panel of state legislators about the trust fund on Thursday. New Mexico had the nation’s highest June unemployment rate and is bracing for the September expiration of federal unemployment payments that boost the amount laid off workers get weekly. State labor agency briefing material shows that the number of residents getting unemployment payments has declined to about 68,000, from a high of 148,000 in June 2020.