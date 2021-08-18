New Mexico State Fair vaccine mandate spurs concern

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A requirement for everyone attending the upcoming New Mexico State Fair to show proof of vaccination is drawing criticism. The mandate was announced Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as part of a new public health order that also requires vaccines for health care workers and others. She also is reinstating a statewide mask mandate for indoor spaces. An official with the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association said the vaccine requirement for the fair comes with short notice and may cost some juniors a year of work if they can’t get vaccinated in time and aren’t allowed to exhibit and sell their animals.