Top US energy official ‘all ears’ as experts outline needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Energy Department is hearing from industry officials about what it will take to boost renewable energy development in New Mexico and across the nation. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm took notes during a roundtable discussion Wednesday on her two-day swing through the Western state. Developers and policy experts say that without more transmission infrastructure and a cohesive grid, renewable energy will be stranded, along with opportunities for economic development. They said there are some helpful provisions in the multibillion-dollar infrastructure bill pending in Congress. But they pointed to tax incentives as being a key driver for more development.