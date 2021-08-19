Albuquerque police ID suspect in decades-old cold case

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of University of New Mexico student more than 30 years ago. Althea Oakeley was killed while walking home from a fraternity party. The suspect remained a mystery until police say they recently interviewed a man in another matter who confessed to killing a young woman in the 1980s near the university campus. The Albuquerque Journal reports that police Chief Harold Medina was among those who delivered the news to Oakeley’s parents in Taos. Medina was the first recipient of a scholarship Oakeley’s parents established in her name.