Police: 4 Albuquerque officers wounded responding to robbery

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery. Police Chief Harold Medina said one of the officers was hit in the chest above his vest and was in critical condition. One officer was shot in the arm, while another was saved by his bullet-proof vest. The fourth officer was injured by shrapnel or glass. The chief said multiple people have been detained and police were still looking for at least one more suspect. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called it a horrible scene and asked for residents to pull together for the officers. The city has been struggling with a record-setting spree of homicides this year.