Incumbent mayor of Santa Fe files ethics complaint

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is confronting local fraternal organizations with accusations of campaign finance violations for unreported spending on political attack ads in coordination with a rival candidate, as he seeks a second term in office in November elections. The complaint responds to yard signs, newspaper ads and social media spots that criticize the mayor’s handling of public tensions over historical monuments and tributes to the region’s Spanish colonial and territorial past. The complaint from Webber’s campaign alleges campaign finance violations by an advocacy group for Spanish-colonial heritage and pride. The groups says the mayor is retaliating and out of touch.