New Mexico hospital workers protest vaccine mandates

AP New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of healthcare workers and state employees are protesting New Mexico’s mandate that they get a COVID-19 vaccine. Nurses, hospital clerical workers and state prison guards joined about 150 people at the state capitol on Friday to demonstrate against the requirement. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered state workers to get vaccines earlier this summer. A public health order issued this week expands the mandate to private industry workers in sensitive areas like hospitals, nursing homes and schools. Under the order, only certain workers can decline vaccines if they submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Some unvaccinated hospital workers say their employers will fire them in the coming weeks.