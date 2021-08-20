Police: Armed parolee shot by officers in Albuquerque

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say an officer shot a parolee who used his car to ram police vehicles in a bid to evade arrest and wielded a rifle while trying to get a driver out of a nearby car in the city’s southwest. Police Chief Harold Medina said Friday the man who was shot was hospitalized and no officers were injured in the incident. The suspect was not immediately identified. Medina said he was sought on a parole violation and was a suspect in vehicle thefts and an Albuquerque homicide investigation. The shooting was the third involving Albuquerque police in the past six days.