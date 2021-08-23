Las Cruces man pleads not guilty to killing son’s neighbor

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting his son’s neighbor in his driveway. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Santiago Rascon entered the plea Monday during his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and evidence tampering. His attorney says he wants Rascon to undergo a psychiatric exam. Authorities say in December, the 71-year-old Rascon walked up to 29-year-old Edgar Segovia, who was sitting in his car, and fired off multiple rounds. When questioned, Rascon said he wanted revenge for his son’s death. Police have not said how Rascon’s son died. But the victim had once called animal control on his son.