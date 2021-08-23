Santa Fe police say fire that burned sculpture was arson

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Santa Fe are searching for a suspect who set fire to a sculpture over the weekend. Fire officials say someone deliberately committed arson against a 21-foot tall sculpture late Saturday night outside of the Form & Concept gallery downtown. Police Chief Andrew Padilla told the Santa Fe New Mexican investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect. The newspaper says a photo from a bystander showed a red gas can by the destroyed sculpture. The gallery said in a statement the sculpture, titled “The Solacii,” was created by Tigre Mashaal-Lively. It described it as an “undeniable act of violence” against an artist of color.