Teen’s ‘Remembrance Run’ from tribal school stirs emotions

AP New Mexico

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Ku Stevens says the significance of his “Remembrance Run” didn’t sink in until the end of the 50-mile trek from Carson City to Yerington. The high school senior says he got goosebumps finishing up the run honoring the memories of ancestors who were removed from their families and sent to the Stewart Indian School. The school that opened in Carson City in 1890 was among about 350 created in North America to force the assimilation of Native Americans. Stevens’ great-grandfather escaped three times, beginning at age 8 in 1913. Stevens says back then, the trek was brutal and sometimes fatal.