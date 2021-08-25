New Mexico close to rationing hospital care amid pandemic

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top health officials are warning that New Mexico is about a week away from rationing health care as COVID-19 infections continue to climb. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during a briefing Wednesday that the state is tracking along with its worst-case projections when it comes to spread and hospitalizations. He said the biggest constraint right now is the shortage of health care workers. State officials suggested New Mexico would have to increase the percentage of vaccinated adults by as much as 18% to avert the coming hospital crisis. So far, about two-thirds of New Mexicans over 18 are fully vaccinated.