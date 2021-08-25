New Mexico races to spend federal grant money on time

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State agencies in New Mexico already have spent billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief grants as they try to shore up household income, childhood nutrition, public education and internet service. A briefing by the budget and accountability office of the state Legislature shows the state has spent more than half of its $10.1 billion share through 130 grants. Most of the money has gone to mandatory programs such as unemployment insurance and Medicaid. Legislative analysts also noted in Wednesday’s briefing that the pressure to spend down the grants may lead to uncompetitive contracting through emergency exemptions.