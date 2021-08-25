Panel appoints replacement to fill New Mexico House vacancy

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental activist has been sworn in to fill a New Mexico House vacancy created by now-former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton’s resignation amid a corruption investigation. The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday appointed Albuquerque Democrat Kay Bounkeua to fill the District 19 seat. Bounkeua was among 10 applicants considered by the commission and is currently the New Mexico deputy state director for the Wilderness Society. She also recently served as the executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center. Local media outlets reported that Bounkeua is believed to be the first Asian American woman to serve in the New Mexico Legislature.