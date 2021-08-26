New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo relocating to Roswell

AP New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo is relocating to Roswell over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State Fair vaccination mandate. The expo will be held in Roswell from Sept. 14-17. Grisham’s most recent health order mandated vaccinations for all eligible individuals at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque. The result of the mandate was the exclusion of 4-H and FFA children who did not want the vaccine or did not have time to complete the two-dose vaccine cycle before the fair.