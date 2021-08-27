Albuquerque purchasing Bernalillo County’s share of building

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque have long shared a large government building in downtown Albuquerque but no more. Albuquerque officials announced Friday that the city is about to finalize its purchase of the Albuquerque Government Center and that the county has moved out to a new facility. Officials said that will enable the city to consolidate departments in the building that the two governments formerly shared. The city said it is paying the county $5 million for the county’s share of the building, which the two governments had jointly owned since its construction. The city plans to spend an additional $5.5 million in renovations.