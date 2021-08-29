1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Albuquerque apartment

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. They say officers responded about 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of multiple shots fired outside an apartment complex. Police arrived one the scene and found multiple casings in the street and multiple impact holes in the apartment complex. Officers did a welfare check on the tenants and found a man dead in one of the apartments. Another man was injured at the scene but transported himself to the hospital before police arrived and is in stable condition. The names and ages of the dead man and wounded man haven’t been released yet as police say their investigation is ongoing.