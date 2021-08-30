New Mexico governor signs another declaration for flooding

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed another emergency declaration due to flooding. This time it’s for Rio Arriba County, where heavy rainfall recently overwhelmed drainage systems and caused damage to roads and infrastructure. The declaration clears the way for the local government to access funding to help with recovery efforts. Similar declarations were made previously for Lincoln, Chaves, Valencia, Eddy, Doña Ana and Mora counties. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the potential for flash flooding will increase sharply Wednesday through Friday as more heavy rain is expected across the western half of the state.