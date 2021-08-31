Albuquerque schools budget for teacher loans, fewer students

AP New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest school district is taking suggestions for how to spend $200 million in federal funding. Albuquerque Public Schools also has a draft proposal for community members to weigh in on. It would use 25% of the money to offset a drop in state funds driven by a loss of 5,000 students. Superintendent Scott Elder says that would allow the district to stabilize itself without layoffs. The second-largest spending category in the proposal includes support for chronically absentee students to get them back in school. The district is also considering a staff loan repayment stipend of up to $5,250.