Flood watches issued for parts of New Mexico for Wednesday

AP New Mexico

By The Associated Press

Flood watches have been issued for Wednesday for parts of western New Mexico along with a mountainous area of north-central New Mexico due to approaching tropical moisture. Watch areas in western New Mexico range from just north of Gallup and Grants on the north to the U.S.-Mexico border on the south. Other communities in the watch areas include Lordsburg, Deming and Silver City. The National Weather Service issued a separate flash flood watch for the Tusas Mountains, including the community of Cham in northern Rio Arriba County.“Abundant subtropical moisture” expected to arrive Wednesday will “increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.”