Advocates: More will come to New Mexico to seek abortions

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates say the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Texas law that bans most abortions will likely result in more people coming to New Mexico for the procedure. The state already was among the ones that patients travel to because Albuquerque is home to one of only a few independent clinics in the country that perform abortions in the third trimester. Officials with New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice said Thursday that they’re already are experiencing an influx and are preparing for more in the next couple of weeks. New Mexico earlier this year adopted legislation to overturn a dormant 1969 ban on most abortion procedures.