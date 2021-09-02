Albuquerque balloon fiesta taking steps to combat COVID-19

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials say they’re canceling some parts of the event and will require guests to wear masks to enter the grounds and while in indoor areas and crowded outdoor settings to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity said Wednesday he didn’t believe that face mask requirements and other safety practices would affect attendance numbers for the Oct. 2-10 event. Officials said the music fiesta is being canceled this year due to close proximity of guests and the discovery center is being shelved because of its indoor nature featuring activities with multiple touchpoints.