New Mexico House Democrats outline criminal justice efforts

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A group of New Mexico House Democrats outlined a package of criminal justice bills intended to combat crime, including penalties for failing to safely store guns, enhanced pay for police and changes in the pretrial supervision and bail system. A record-setting number of homicides in Albuquerque this year is spurring concerns about violent crime and shortcomings of the police and justice system. Seventeen House Democrats including majority floor leader Javier Martinez and Rep. Antonio Maestas of Albuquerque announced in a Thursday statement a lengthy list of goals for next regular legislative session in January.