Man found dead after exchanging gunfire with deputies

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office says a man who had shot at a Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputy was found dead in a residence Friday after briefly exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers hours into a barricade situation. The office said the deputy who first went to the residence Friday in response to a report of gunshots was treated at the scene for “very minor injuries to his face and neck” after he apparently was struck by fragments of at least one bullet fired from the residence. Sheriff Kim Stewart said it wasn’t immediately known whether the man was killed by deputies or himself. No identities were released.