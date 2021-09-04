State Police chief ‘beyond disgusted’ by recent violence

AP New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — A pair of shootouts between a suspect and law enforcement officers left the suspect dead and two sheriff’s deputies injured. State Police Chief Tim Johnson says Friday he’s “beyond disgusted” by recent violence and hopes New Mexico legislators act during their 2022 session to combat violent crime. A suspect and a sheriff’s deputy got into a shootout in Valencia County Friday before a chase, crash and second shootout. Police say at least two sheriff’s deputies and a State Police officer were involved in the second shootout and it wasn’t immediately known whose shot killed the suspect. A woman who was with the suspect was also arrested. The two deputies’ injuries were not life-threatening.