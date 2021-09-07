1 arrested, 1 sought in Las Cruces fatal shooting Aug. 16

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Las Cruces and are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect. Las Cruces police said Tuesday they arrested Hector Victor Calderon on Saturday. They charged him with one count of open murder, two counts of conspiracy and one count of tampering with evidence in the Aug. 16 killing of 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz. They said they have issued an arrest warrant on the same charges for 29-year-old Jimmy Levi Rogers. They warned Tuesday that Rogers may be armed and should be considered dangerous.