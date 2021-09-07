New Mexico plots greater spending, from tuition to Medicaid
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Tuition-free college and more spending to secure abandoned oil wells are among the priorities from New Mexico’s Democratic governor on state spending amid a windfall in state income linked to federal pandemic relief and petroleum production. September marks the outset of the Legislature’s grueling budget writing process in a state still grappling with high rates of unemployment and childhood poverty.