New Mexico police probe officer-involving fatal shooting

AP New Mexico

MORIARTY, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old suspect who fired at a SWAT team during a standoff with Albuquerque police. The victim who fired multiple shots at officers responding to a domestic violence call at a residence in Moriarty Monday night was identified as Cimmeron Christy of Moriarty. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries sometime after 10 p.m. No deputies or officers were injured. Police said Tuesday state police, Torrance County deputies and an Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team were attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender when Christy fired the shots toward the officers and they returned fire.