Las Cruces woman sentenced 9 years for beating little girl

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces woman has been sentenced to a nine-year prison term after pleading guilty to what prosecutors described as a vicious, hourslong beating of a toddler. Desirae Vargas pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge on Thursday and was immediately sentenced to prison. She will get credit for the two years she has already spent behind bars. Prosecutors said the now-32-year-old Vargas beat her then-boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter for hours on the night of March 23, 2019. The little girl is now living with relatives.