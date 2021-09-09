New Mexico offers pay bump to prekindergarten teachers

AP New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press/Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials responsible for early childhood education in New Mexico say that prekindergarten teachers deserve the same salaries as teachers of older students, and they’re willing to pay for it. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department says it will pay the difference between prekindergarten teacher salaries and those educators who teach older students. The pay scales are based on education level, geography and experience. Officials estimate around 200 educators could qualify for the opportunity to increase their pay. The pay bump is based on pay scales in public schools. It follows massive spending by the department, which has expanded eligibility for childcare subsidies.