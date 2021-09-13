3 candidates vie for Santa Fe mayor at public forum

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Three candidates for mayor of Santa Fe are scheduled to participate in an online forum hosted by Hispanic business leaders. The roundtable-style discussion Monday was moved from a hotel to a remote, online format in response to concerns about the coronavirus. First-term Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is seeking a second term after leading New Mexico’s fastest growing major city through the pandemic and state emergency health orders that all but shut down the crucial hospitality and tourism industries. He is vying against Democratic City Councilor Joanne Vigil Coppler and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson.