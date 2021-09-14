Ruling: Car lights don’t need to work perfectly, just well

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court says that state law doesn’t require vehicle tail lights must all work perfectly, only that they work well enough for their intended use. A ruling Monday stems from a man’s conviction for violating a state law requiring that certain vehicle equipment be in “good working order.” The case began when a sheriff’s deputy pulled the man over because one bulb in a tail lamp didn’t work though the rest of the lamp was illuminated. The man was convicted for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and for driving under the influence. The case goes back to district court for further proceedings.