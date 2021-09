AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a possible suspect has been detained in a homicide case. They say officers responded to a call of a shooting about 10 a.m. Sunday. Police say when officers arrived, they found a man dead in an intersection. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. Police say they have identified a suspect, but they are not releasing any details yet.