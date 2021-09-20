Grand jury indicts ex-lawmaker in alleged kickback scheme

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud and ethics violations in connection with an alleged kickback scheme. The charges against former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton were published Monday by an Albuquerque-based state District Court and confirmed by the state attorney general’s office. A defense attorney for Stapleton was not immediately available. The indictment lists 28 charges. They include 10 counts of using an official act for personal financial gain as well as a tax evasion charge.