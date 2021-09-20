New Mexico hearing begins for next round of oil, gas rules

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is now the nation’s second largest oil producing state, and environmental regulators say more needs to be done to rein in pollution from the industry. They’re proposing another set of rules — this time aimed at limiting ozone-causing pollution. A hearing on new rules to limit emissions containing volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides began Monday. The oil and industry generally supports the proposal but wants to ensure that regulators balance the need to reduce pollution with the viability of the industry. Oil and gas revenues play a key role in bankrolling New Mexico’s spending on public education.