Albuquerque officials lay out plan to combat violent crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city and other officials say they have a plan to address Albuquerque’s record homicides and other violent crime. Mayor Tim Keller presented details of the plan Tuesday. It includes 40 items that range from closing what many have referred to as a revolving door in the justice system to bolstering prevention and mental health programs. The plan came together following a series of meetings over the summer with city administrators, law enforcement, court officials and others. Keller, who is running for reelection, has been facing heat for not being able to contain crime in the city. He says the new agenda is aimed at systemic changes.