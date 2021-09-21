Albuquerque OKs no-fares pilot program for city buses

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque’s public transit system won’t charge fares for riding buses during a 12-month experiment starting Jan. 1. The City Council voted Monday night to approve the pilot program after previously deferring the vote several times. The council approved funding for the long-discussed project several months ago by setting aside $3 million to offset revenue laws but several members recently had concerns about security on buses once fares aren’t’ required. The council voted 8-0 after being briefed by the Department of Municipal Development’s security division. Supporters of the no-fare program said it will help low-income people who rely on buses to get around