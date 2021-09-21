GPS for defendants in Bernalillo County to be monitored 24-7

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Defendants awaiting trial in Bernalillo County who wear GPS devices will be monitored more closely from now on. The New Mexico Judiciary has announced the implementation of a plan next month to track ankle devices on felony defendants around-the-clock. The Second Judicial District Court and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court manage the electronic monitoring devices on weekdays during business hours. Now, new pretrial services staff at the Administrative Office of the Courts will watch the alert system nights, weekends and holidays. GPS monitoring devices set off an alert if a defendant has left house arrest, violated curfew, travels to an off-limits area or tampered with the device.