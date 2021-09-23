Albuquerque, soccer team seek to build stadium if bond OK’d

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City officials and the New Mexico United soccer team announced Thursday the terms of a long-term lease and development agreement should voters approve a stadium bond. If the bond is passed in the Nov. 2 municipal election, city officials say Albuquerque will invest up to $50 million to build a stadium that has up to 12,000 seats. The lease agreement includes a $32.5 million contribution toward the stadium project by New Mexico United and the team is committed to paying for the day-to-day operating costs. The agreement also outlines the use of local food and beverage vendors and a provision to bring a women’s soccer team to Albuquerque.