Insurance premiums fall as New Mexico prepares new subsidies

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health care access is getting substantially less expensive for consumers on the state’s health insurance exchange. The drop is through a combination of federal pandemic relief, a growing pool of subscribers and — coming soon — proceeds from a new state tax. State health exchange CEO Jeffrey Bustamante and state insurance Superintendent Russell Toal briefed a panel of legislators Thursday on the shifting financial landscape for access to medical care. Across New Mexico, about 214,000 residents remain uninsured among a statewide population of 2.1 million. About half of those uninsured residents qualify for assistance through Medicaid or subsidized insurance policies sold on the state exchange.