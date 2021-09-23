Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 2:31 PM

Insurance premiums fall as New Mexico prepares new subsidies

KVIA

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health care access is getting substantially less expensive for consumers on the state’s health insurance exchange. The drop is through a combination of federal pandemic relief, a growing pool of subscribers and — coming soon — proceeds from a new state tax. State health exchange CEO Jeffrey Bustamante and state insurance Superintendent Russell Toal briefed a panel of legislators Thursday on the shifting financial landscape for access to medical care. Across New Mexico, about 214,000 residents remain uninsured among a statewide population of 2.1 million. About half of those uninsured residents qualify for assistance through Medicaid or subsidized insurance policies sold on the state exchange.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content