Albuquerque victim seriously burned after doused by gasoline

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they are investigating an incident that left a person with serious burns after someone doused the victim with gasoline and started a fire. Police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins told the Albuquerque Journal the victim was taken to the hospital Friday with “serious burns” but didn’t have any information about the patient’s condition. She said officers responded to reports of the fire Friday afternoon in a West Central neighborhood. She didn’t provide any information about whether anyone was in custody or whether charges were expected to be filed. Atkins said additional details would be released as they became available.