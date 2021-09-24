FBI seeks Albuquerque bank robber with white-framed glasses

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — FBI agents have joined Albuquerque police in the search for a man who robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city. The FBI says the white male 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a slender to medium build was wearing white-framed sunglasses when he entered the Bank of the West Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue SW. He wore a gray mask covering his lower face, a dark sweatshirt and a dark, two-tone baseball cap with a logo on the front. The FBI said Friday he presented a demand note to a teller, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money before he left the bank.