Police searching for 2-year-old Belen girl taken by her dad

AP New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Belen girl who allegedly was taken by her father. Belen police say Italy Hernandez was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the child’s 29-year-old father is wanted in a stabbing case. Authorities don’t have any information about where the man was headed with his daughter in the car. Police also say they don’t yet have the numbers on the car’s New Mexico license plate for tracking purposes and are asking for the public’s help in locating the man and child.