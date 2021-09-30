Skip to Content
Court dismisses lawsuit filed against Navajo commissioner

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court has tossed out a lawsuit filed by a Republican candidate trying to overturn the victory of a Navajo commissioner in a county dogged by allegations of discrimination against Navajo voters. Kelly Laws filed a lawsuit in January 2019, after losing the race to Democrat Willie Grayeyes in San Juan County. He claimed that Grayeyes was not truly a Utah resident. The high court ruled Thursday that Laws did not have standing to challenge his victory. Laws’ attorney Peter Stirba did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

