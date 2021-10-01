Police seek suspect in shooting that killed man, wounded dog

AP New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press/Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city say they’re looking for a shooter who killed a neighbor and wounded his dog while they were out for a walk. According to an arrest warrant, witnesses told investigators that 34-year-old Shawn Lynch was walking his dog last week when 22-year-old Xavier Marquez yelled at him, saying he was looking at him wrong. Lynch died five days later, adding to a record 85 homicides recorded in Albuquerque this year. Animal control officials say the dog is recovering. Police say Marquez was an “involved party” in two Albuquerque homicides this summer but wasn’t charged in those cases. Court records show he was arrested Aug. 20 after punching two strangers.