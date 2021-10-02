Less than a third of NMSU students submit vaccination proof

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says less than a third of its students submitted proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by a Thursday deadline to otherwise undergo weekly testing or leave the university. Officials said Friday that while 72.3% of NMSU employees provided proof of vaccination, only 30% of students did. Officials said it’s not clear how many students who didn’t submit proof of vaccination by the deadline plan to submit weekly test results. Officials say the university will continue its outreach efforts. Failure to submit vaccination information or weekly test results can result in student suspension or staff termination.