Albuquerque police: Man arrested in death of young daughter

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they have arrested a man in connection with his young daughter’s death. They say 32-year-old Michael David Garcia was booked into jail early Saturday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. It was unclear Sunday if Garcia has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police say officers responded around 3 p.m. Friday to a mobile home park in northeast Albuquerque where a 2-year-old girl was found dead. Authorities say the girl appeared emaciated and had visible bruising to the majority of her body as well as burns to her back thigh and hands.