Former Cabinet secretary defends auto dealerships from Tesla

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A recently retired Cabinet secretary who oversaw New Mexico’s first major foray into electric vehicles for government fleets has gone to work at a lobbying group for automotive dealerships. The group is safeguarding state-authorized control over direct sales of new vehicles from incursions by electric-car maker Tesla and other potential rivals. Tesla forged a route around the direct-sales prohibition last month as it opened a store on Native American land in northern New Mexico. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated Thursday she is open to reforming the state prohibition on direct new vehicle sales.