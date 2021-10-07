Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
Published 10:53 PM

Former Cabinet secretary defends auto dealerships from Tesla

KVIA

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A recently retired Cabinet secretary who oversaw New Mexico’s first major foray into electric vehicles for government fleets has gone to work at a lobbying group for automotive dealerships. The group is safeguarding state-authorized control over direct sales of new vehicles from incursions by electric-car maker Tesla and other potential rivals. Tesla forged a route around the direct-sales prohibition last month as it opened a store on Native American land in northern New Mexico. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated Thursday she is open to reforming the state prohibition on direct new vehicle sales.

Associated Press

