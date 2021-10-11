Bernalillo County building closed after damage from gunfire

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The downtown Albuquerque headquarters of Bernalillo County is closed after someone fired shots at the property. Bernalillo County officials say some upper atrium windows sustained damage from gunshots that came from the outside. Nobody was injured. Officials say the 800 employees who work out of the property will work remotely for the time being. Albuquerque police are investigating. No suspects have been identified. The $68 million offices, dubbed Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, opened only two months ago.