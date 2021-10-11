Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 8th time in 12 days

AP New Mexico

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the eighth time in the past 12 days. Tribal health officials had reported 55 news cases and two deaths on Sunday. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll is at 1,456. Based on cases from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 33 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.